Insigne fumes at Leipzig assistant

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne says the RB Leipzig assistant manager was taunting him in Thursday’s Europa League clash that saw the Italians knocked out.

Insigne scored the second goal of a 2-0 win at the Red Bull Arena in Germany, but it was not enough for the Partenopei to progress after losing the first leg 3-1 in Naples.

“I don’t think Leipzig did anything tonight, but it’s fair they go through, having won the first leg,” Insigne told Sky Sport Italia after the away-goals defeat.

“It’s a pity. We were convinced that we had prepared this second leg very well, but our approach was completely wrong at home and the third goal was so avoidable.

“Tonight we showed our heart and character, so we can fight it out with anyone. We were more prepared in Europe than last season.

“It’s a shame, as we have such potential and could’ve gone all the way, but we made too many mistakes in the first leg.”

Insigne had earlier taken offence at Zsolt Löw. “The Leipzig assistant manager was provoking me,” he said. “He was winking at me and sending kisses. He was mocking me.

“If you are winning the tie, you should shut up and respect your opponents. He was going over the top.”