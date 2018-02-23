Batshuayi suffers racist chants against Atalanta

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi says he was subjected to racist chanting from the Italian fans in Thursday’s match against Atalanta in the Europa League.

Rafael Toloi scored the for Serie A side before Marcel Smeltzer secured a 1-1 draw on the night, taking Dortmund through after Batshuayi’s brace in the first leg helped them to a 3-2 win on aggregate.

But Dortmund’s victory had a bitter taste as the Belgian striker, on loan from Chelsea, spoke out on what he heard from the home fans.

2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands … really ?! 🤦🏾‍♂️ hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through 🙊🙈🙉 #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther ✌🏾 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 22, 2018

“2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands…really?! Hope you have fun watching the rest of the Europa League on TV while we are through. #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther” Batshuayi wrote on Twitter.

This is not Atalanta’s first offence as they were fined in 2014 for similar racist barbs aimed at AC Milan players, and club president Antonio Percassi apologised when told about the claims after the match.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t hear them,” Percassi told Sky Sport Italia. “If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologise to Batshuayi. This should never happen.”