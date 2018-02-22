Stoger: Reus crucial for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Stoger has heaped praise on Marco Reus, insisting the winger is an invaluable part of the squad when fit.

The 28-year-old missed the majority of the season due to a ruptured cruciate ligament and has only recently returned to Dortmund's starting line-up, starring in the victories over Hamburger SV and VfL Borussia Monchengladbach.

Stoger is delighted to see the club captain back in the fray, but remains careful about managing his game time to ensure another injury doesn't occur.

Great to have you back on the pitch @woodyinho pic.twitter.com/Dd1hLVFBne — Mario Götze ⭐️️ (@MarioGoetze) 11 February 2018

"If he's fit and well he is indispensable for any team," Stoger told the press. "We will do it the same way as we handled it last week.

"We speak to him constantly because he knows his body very well, because he knows how well he is, and because it is just as important to us as it is to him that he stays healthy.

"So we will decide soon how we manage his role. It was always in our minds [that he would be rested], but if he feels well, he is indispensable for this team."

Dortmund will travel to Italy to take on Atalanta in the second leg of their Europa League round-of-32 tie on Thursday.