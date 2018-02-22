Stoger: Atalanta are dangerous

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger has urged his players to maintain a high level of focus in the second leg of their Europa League tie with Atalanta.

The Bundesliga outfit take a 3-2 aggregate lead into the round-of-32 clash against Atalanta in Italy on Thursday night, thanks to a late brace from Michy Batshuayi that turned around a 2-1 scoreline for Dortmund last week.

A draw will be enough for Stoger’s men to progress, but he has warned against complacency, telling his press conference: “There were 10 or 15 minutes in the first leg when we weren’t very active. The opposition took advantage of that immediately. We have been warned.”

Sokratis echoed his manager’s statement, adding: “We must be careful and remain concentrated for 95 minutes. Atalanta are a very good team.”

“The most important thing is that we don’t lose,” club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke chimed in.

“It’s a tough task. We did win the first leg of the tie and know that we’ll make it through to the next round with a draw.”