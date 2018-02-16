Hasenhuttl: Leipzig showed belief

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl praised his team’s character and will to fight after coming back from a goal down to beat Napoli 3-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Adam Ounas put Napoli into the lead in the 52nd minute of the last-32 first leg tie at Stadio San Paolo.

But Timo Werner scored just past the hour mark and again in stoppage time, while Bruma netted in the 74th minute to record an impressive result.

Hasenhuttl was impressed by the way his players responded after going behind and believes it shows they have good composure and determination in the team.

“In the beginning, we did not take enough of the many chances, then we think that’s like being jinxed. But we knew that we absolutely needed an away goal because we wanted to get a good starting position. The goal lifted us a little. We then became even more concentrated,” said Hasenhuttl, as quoted by UEFA.

“It was then shown that we have calmed down, and are better at withstanding setbacks and believe in ourselves. That was important today, that we can do that.

“We defended very disciplined today and won the ball well. And the third goal was very pleasant for us. The plan has generally worked well today.”