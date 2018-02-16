Stoger hails Batshuayi’s goalscoring skills

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger has heaped praise on striker Michy Batshuayi after the Chelsea loanee netted a brace in the 3-2 win over Atalanta on Thursday.

Dortmund took the early lead in the Europa League last-32 clash with Andre Schurrle’s goal, but a brace from Josip Ilicic put the visitors in the lead. Batshuayi then levelled in the 65th minute and produced the match winner in stoppage time.

Stoger was delighted with the Belgian’s performance in all areas of the game and said he was settling in well at the club after leaving Chelsea in January.

“Michy is a real goalscorer,” Stoger told his post-match press conference. “It was a good move to bring him here.

“The question was: How well does he fit into the team, will he feel at home here? Things are looking good.

“He is well-liked, fully integrated and our goals as well as his personal goals align.

“Scoring goals is one thing, but working for the team and winning balls like he did for the opener makes him a great striker.”