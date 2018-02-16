Simeone: Atletico had a complete performance

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was pleased with his team’s performance in the 4-1 UEFA Europa League last-32 win over KC Copenhagen on Thursday.

The first-leg clash at Telia Parken in the Danish capital saw the hosts take the early lead with Viktor Fischer finding the back of the net, but the Spanish visitors equalised through Saul before Kevin Gameiro, Antoine Griezmann, and Vitolo scored to secure the win.

Simeone was left satisfied with his players’ efforts and had special praise for star striker Griezmann, who has scored five goals in his last six games in all competitions.

“I’m very happy with the performance,” Simeone told a post-match news conference.

“We became more secure after the equaliser and all in all it was a complete performance.

“FCK came out as we expected and got the goal they were hoping for, but the most important thing is our performance.

“Griezmann performed like he has done lately; the way we played, with a lot of combinations, suited him well, and he is in a good period at the moment.”