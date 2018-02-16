Gattuso angry despite Milan’s easy victory

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso was far from pleased with his side’s performance against Ludogorets on Thursday, despite clinching a 3-0 victory.

The Rossoneri took the lead in the UEFA Europa League last-32 clash on the stroke of half-time when Patrick Cutrone found the back of the net. A penalty from Ricardo Rodriguez and a stoppage-time strike from Fabio Borini secured the win at the Ludogorets Arena.

However, Gattuso believes his side should have scored even more goals and wasted too many opportunities to kill off the tie in the first leg.

“I wouldn’t call it the perfect performance as we could have played better, even if it’s always difficult in Europe,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Ludogorets could have caused us problems, but we are holding on tight to this 3-0 result. I don’t think it’s a fair reflection of the game because we could have done so much better.

“I am actually angry, as we didn’t develop our attacking moves properly.

“What does reassure me is the growing confidence in the team, even among those who do not play as much. I want everyone to be ready and in good shape when called upon.”