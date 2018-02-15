Batshuayi double edges out Atalanta

A brace from Michy Batshuayi helped Borussia Dortmund to a 3-2 win over Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash at Signal Iduna Park on Thursday.

Dortmund 3 Atalanta 2

Schurrle gives Dortmund the lead

Ilicic double puts La Dea in front

Batshuayi brace wins it for BVB

Match Summary

Peter Stoger's side took a deserved 1-0 lead into the break after Andre Schurrle made the breakthrough in the 30th minute, but La Dea hit back early in the second half to go in front as Josip Ilicic struck twice in the space of five minutes.

Their lead lasted just nine minutes, though, with Batshuayi's rasping strike levelling matters before the Belgian popped up with the winner in added time.

Full Report

The hosts settled down quickly and Schurrle was at the heart of all their offensive moves, although La Dea made it easier for them by giving the ball away cheaply on numerous occasions.

Marco Reus squandered a good chance to break the deadlock on six minutes when he was played in by Schurrle on the right, but the midfielder fired wide of the left post from an acute angle eight yards out.

Dortmund survived a close scare in the 13th minute as they allowed a corner to bounce across the face of goal, but Mattia Caldara was unable to make clean contact with a header at the back post.

Schurrle threatened four minutes later with a shot from 25 yards out that was deflected narrowly wide of the left post, while at the other end Alejandro Gomez shook off his marker with a neat turn and just cleared the crossbar with a strike from 17 yards out on 19 minutes.

Batshuayi drew Etrit Berisha into a routine save with a low shot from 17 yards out in the 22nd minute after showing quick feet to make his way into the box, and Schurrle tested the Atalanta keeper from the edge of the area six minutes later after being picked out in space on the left by Christian Pulisic.

It was no surprise when Schurrle opened the scoring on the half-hour mark as he reacted quickly to taking a heavy touch from Lukasz Piszczek's low cross to the back post and put the ball through the legs of Berisha on the slide from seven yards out.

The German winger forced Berisha into another save four minutes before half-time after cut inside from the left to line up a shot from 25 yards out.

However, the Italian team made a fast start to the second half and restored parity six minutes in. Ilicic was picked out in space at the back post with a cross from the left and he tucked the ball past Roman Burki into the far corner of the net from an acute angle.

The visitors took the lead with their next attack five minutes later as Burki could only parry Bryan Cristante's cross from the left into the path of Ilicic, who accepted the gift to score from close range.

But Dortmund were back in the contest on 65 minutes as Batshuayi collected the ball in the final third and took a couple of touches before lashing a shot into the right corner of the net from 19 yards out.

Burki was called into action 10 minutes from time when Andrea Masiello made his way into the box on the left and got off a shot that the Dortmund gloveman caught above his head.

La Dea looked to have earned a hard-fought draw, but they were punished in stoppage-time when Rafael Toloi's poor clearance fell for Batshuayi, who drilled an angled shot into the bottom-left corner of the net to clinch a last-gasp victory.