Ostersund boss praises Wenger’s longevity

Ostersund manager Graham Potter wants to know the secret of Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger’s success ahead of Thursday’s Europa League encounter.

Potter has been with the Swedish side since 2011, helping them up from the fourth-tier to their current heights, but the Englishman’s feats pale in comparison to Wenger’s lengthy tenure with the Gunners.

“I would love to, of course,” he said when asked if he would try to pick up some advice from the Frenchman. “I would be a fool not to. The experiences he has had and the things he has achieved, he is an inspiration so it would be foolish of me not to, if he would be so kind.

“It is not an easy profession and after doing it at a low level for a number of years you realise that it is a challenge, being able to sustain that for so long,” he said.

“So the ones who have done it for so long I have the utmost respect for. I think [criticism] is part of the game, part of the noise around football.

“It is not for me to tell Arsenal supporters what they can and can’t do and think and feel because they have every right.

“We all go into the profession knowing that is what it is, all I know is that from my perspective, I think we will look back on him and how he influenced English football and we will understand [his impact] a bit more in the future.

“When you talk about on a human level, to be able to stay at the top, to deal with the scrutiny, the setback, the pressure, the defeats, the criticism and still operate at the highest level, I have the utmost respect for him. He’s an inspiration for me.”