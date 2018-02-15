Preview: Östersund v Arsenal

Östersund have the chance to continue their surprising progress in the Europa League when they face Premier League giants Arsenal at the Jämtkraft Arena.

UEFA Europa League

Date: 15 February 2018

Round of 32 first leg

Kick-off: 18:00 pm (GMT)

Venue: Jämtkraft Arena

Referee: David Fernández

Assistants: Raúl Cabañero, Diego Barbero

Fourth official: Miguel Martínez

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Östersund 0 0 0 0

Arsenal 0 0 0 0

Previous encounter

No previous matches.

Players to watch

Unheralded Saman Ghoddos could be the key man in attack for the home side. The Iran international boasts a prolific record for Östersund as he has scored 31 goals in 70 appearances over the last two seasons. In addition, he was the 2017 Allsvenskan Attacker of the Year meaning he could be one to watch out for on Thursday.

Mesut Ozil will start his first Europa League match in eight years according to manager Arsene Wenger. How the talented creative attacking midfielder adapts to the freezing conditions and atmosphere in the 8000-seater stadium in Northern Sweden could be key. The playing surface is artificial which could present another challenge for the German international.

Team form and manager quotes

For the home side, manager Graham Potter has overseen a rapid rise for the team during his seven years in charge. Rising from the Swedish fourth tier, Östersund are now a major threat in the nation’s top flight.

Victories over Turkish giants Galatasaray and Greek side PAOK helped them qualify for the Europa League before good results against the Bundesliga’s Hertha Berlin and La Liga’s Athletic Bilbao saw them reach the last-32.

Potter told reporters about the tie: “It goes without saying if we are successful it’s a huge moment for everybody connected with the club. Not just mine, but the players and the chairman I imagine.”

The Gunners appear to be targeting winning the Europa League after falling out of contention to qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the English Premier League’s top four. As such, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is going to play his strongest team and he takes the view that Ostersund FK’s run to the last 32 of the Europa League is not due to luck.

He said: “When I saw them play, I understood why they did well against Bilbao and Berlin. It wasn’t a coincidence.”

Team news

Östersund reportedly have no notable injury concerns with Potter’s men having the benefit of boasting a virtually fully fit squad.

Alexandre Lacazette is out for six weeks after undergoing knee surgery while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible. Laurent Koscielny and Jack Wilshere are also unavailable due to Achilles injuries. Danny Welbeck will start as Arsenal’s only recognised striker who is available.