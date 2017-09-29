Koeman: Everton are afraid to play football

Under-pressure Everton boss Ronald Koeman admits his side are “afraid to play football” after conceding a late leveller to Cypriot minnows Apollon Limassol.

The Europa League has provided no respite from Everton’s miserable Premier League form after the Toffees have registered just one point from their opening two group games.

Everton were heading for victory when teenager Nikola Vlasic gave them the lead, yet despite Limassol being reduced to 10 men, they equalised in the 88th minute to keep the spotlight on Koeman’s future.

Koeman said: “The feeling is a defeat today, not even a draw. It is really disappointing. We started poorly without any confidence and making a lot of mistakes but we had a good reaction.

“The second half was much better, we controlled the game and had big chances to score a third. It is football and sometimes when you are struggling maybe we are too afraid to play football. That is difficult when your body is not full of confidence.

👏🏼 | A first #EFC goal for Nikola Vlasic – and in front of the Gwladys Street End too! #EFCmatchday pic.twitter.com/LbOq671CRb — Everton (@Everton) September 28, 2017

“I cannot say they are not running or fighting, but they are scared to play forward. A win today makes it different.

“If you win then maybe it is a good medicine to play with more confidence – but now it will be the same.”