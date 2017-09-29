Wenger hopes Wilshere can stay injury-free

Arsene Wenger hopes Jack Wilshere can now avoid the injury problems which have plagued his career after his “outstanding” display in Arsenal’s Europa League win over Bate Borisov.

Wilshere is attempting to rebuild his career at the Emirates after spending last season on loan at fellow Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

But the 25-year-old showed how much he can still offer after proving to be the catalyst of Arsenal’s 4-2 win against the side from Belarus.

“He had an outstanding first half,” said Wenger when asked about Wilshere.

“He fights until the end. He’s on his way back to his best and showed that. He’s at an age where a player normally gets to the best of his career. He’s on the way up. He’s only been stopped by a series of injuries.

“Hopefully, I just pray, he is not hampered by any more problems and that will see him getting stronger and stronger. He’s shown again that he’s not lost his football.”

Arsenal secured the win courtesy of goals from Rob Holding, Olivier Giroud and a Theo Walcott brace.

Giroud’s penalty was his 100th goal in an Arsenal shirt, to join the likes of Thierry Henry, Ian Wright and Cliff Bastin, who have reached a century for the Gunners.

Wenger added: “I just congratulated him for his remarkable achievement.

“He is in good company, when you look at the number of goals he’s scored.”