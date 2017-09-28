Koeman: Everton must react against Apollon

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his players to step up their game when they clash with Apollon in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Toffees were thrashed 3-0 by Atalanta in their Group E opener two weeks ago and Koeman wants to see a much-improved performance from his side when they host the Cypriot side.

The Merseysiders did, however, bounce back after the defeat by winning 3-0 against Sunderland in the EFL Cup, and 2-1 against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

“The two wins were important, but this is a different competition,” Koeman said, according to Sky Sports.

“We need to react, because what we saw in Italy was not the Everton we like. We have to show that revenge feeling [on Thursday].”