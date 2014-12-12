Deila: Celtic must improve

In a thrilling encounter, Celtic went down 4-3 in the Croatian capital, despite taking the lead in the first half.

But Deila lamented his side’s performance as Dinamo Zagreb crawled their way back into the game thanks to some poor defending, with Celtic having now won just once away in Europe in 11 games.

“I think it was a poor performance,” Deila said. “They were not 100 per cent. There was a lack of the intensity and aggression that we had against Motherwell.

“The substitutes were very positive when they came on and that was what was good in the game.??But the defence gave away too many chances and you should win if you score three goals away from home in Europe.”

Celtic eventually finished eight points behind Red Bull Salzburg after two wins, two draws and two defeats so far in the campaign, and the manager is aware there will be even tougher ties ahead.

“We have the players to produce good defending, but is more how we play as a team and how we play away from home,” he added.

“Individually, there were some bad performances, but collectively we were too open. We will have to be a lot better in the next round and there are players to come back who were not involved today.”