Celtic draw Inter, Reds get Besiktas

Elsewhere in the draw, Everton take on Swiss club Young Boys, Liverpool will face Turkish club Besiktas and Tottenham are pitted against Serie A’s Fiorentina.

Despite losing their last two group games, Scottish champions Celtic escaped from Group D and have been rewarded with a tie against Group F table-toppers Inter, who were undefeated in the group phase.

The two legs will hark back to the famous night in Lisbon on May 25, 1967 when Celtic lifted European football’s holy grail by coming from behind to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Archie Gemmell and Tommy Chalmers.

The Milanese club went some way to avenging the defeat five years later, when they beat Celtic 6-5 on penalties in the semi-finals of the same competition before falling to Ajax in the final.

The ties are scheduled for February 19, 2015 with the second leg on February 26, 2015.

Europa League last 32:

Young Boys v Everton

Torino v Athletic Bilbao

Sevilla v Borussia Monchengladbach

Wolfsburg v Sporting Lisbon

Ajax v Legia Warsaw

Aalborg v Club Brugge

Anderlecht v Dinamo Moscow

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Olympiakos

Trabzonspor v Napoli

Guingamp v Dynamo Kiev

Villarreal v FC Salzburg

Roma v Feyenoord

PSV Eindhoven v Zenit St Petersburg

Liverpool v Besiktas

Tottenham v Fiorentina

Celtic v Inter