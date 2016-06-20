Deschamps: France can ‘do better’

Didier Deschamps was brutally honest after his side drew 0-0 with Switzerland to top Group A on Sunday, admitting that France were improving, but can still “do better”.

France failed to score for the first time at Euro 2016 and although they hit the woodwork three times through Dimitri Payet and twice from Paul Pogba, they failed to break down a well-organized Swiss defence.

“Positives? The results. We got through, scored goals and created chances, and resolved a number of things defensively in a short space of time,”Deschamps told UEFA.com. “There was a lot of focus on defending set pieces. In terms of our control in attacking play, we can always do better, but I’m pleased with what the players are doing.

“Switzerland keeper (Yann) Sommer was the man of the match and, when the goalkeeper is man of the match, that shows we had chances.”

Sommer was understandably happy after Switzerland qualified from the group stage at a European Championship for the first time.

“We are very, very happy,” said Sommer. “We also deserved it. We played well today, we also had some luck. We kept the ball in possession well. For us and for the country, it’s important to be in the last 16.”

Coach Vladimir Petkovic, meanwhile, said his side was relaxed and looking forward to the knockout stage.

“We’re through, we can rest up and it’s for other sides to push to play against us,” he told UEFA.com. “All three of our potential opponents are very good; we played Poland in a friendly and they’re a good side, nothing needs to be said about Germany and Northern Ireland are a surprise. We’re relaxed. It’s a knockout match.”