Spurs star Eriksen on fire for Denmark

Christian Eriksen has had an extremely successful international weekend by anyone’s standards.

The Denmark and Spurs star has been on fire for his country in their World Cup qualifying ties against Poland and Armenia.

First, he notched two assists and a goal with a stunning curling strike from fully 25 yards against Poland on Saturday as Denmark cruised to a 4-0 win over the Group E leaders in Copenhagen.

Christian Eriksen has just scored this… pic.twitter.com/efxUGGiyGB — Tom Thorp (@Tom_Thorp) September 1, 2017

Then, against Armenia on Monday night he was at it again. This time, curling in a wonderful free-kick from even further out. He later added yet another assist.

Leaving Spurs fans across the twitterverse to sing his praises.

Christian Eriksen's last three games for Denmark: Goal

Assist

Assist

Assist

Goal

Goal Great Dane 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/cEnbk6hACe — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) September 4, 2017

Christian Eriksen for Club & Country in 2017: 29 Appearances

7 Goals ⚽️

22 Assists 🅰️ Genius. #THFC — Jake Sanders (@JakeSanders92) September 1, 2017

Yesterday in #DENPOL, @ChrisEriksen8 did what he does best,

Scored a stunner and provided 3 assists 🔥 🎶 Eriksen sen sen 🎶#WCQ2018 pic.twitter.com/Kd9wJodjCp — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_India) September 2, 2017

Another win for Denmark 🇩🇰 Another goal for @ChrisEriksen8 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cExYaniuW5 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 4, 2017

His goals and assists have put Denmark firmly back in contention in Group E as they now lie just three points behind leaders Poland in third place.

They have also prompted fans to ask a couple of rather interesting questions.

Can't believe Barcelona wasted so much time on #Coutinho & didn't consider Christian Eriksen — Memz (@FTR90_Memz) September 1, 2017

#OnThisDay in 2013, #Spurs got a bargain…

How much would Christian Eriksen be worth today?🤔 pic.twitter.com/lib7DBzTrr — Marathonbet (@marathonbet) August 30, 2017

