Spurs star Eriksen on fire for Denmark

Christian Eriksen has had an extremely successful international weekend by anyone’s standards.

The Denmark and Spurs star has been on fire for his country in their World Cup qualifying ties against Poland and Armenia.

First, he notched two assists and a goal with a stunning curling strike from fully 25 yards against Poland on Saturday as Denmark cruised to a 4-0 win over the Group E leaders in Copenhagen.

Then, against Armenia on Monday night he was at it again. This time, curling in a wonderful free-kick from even further out. He later added yet another assist.

Leaving Spurs fans across the twitterverse to sing his praises.

His goals and assists have put Denmark firmly back in contention in Group E as they now lie just three points behind leaders Poland in third place.

They have also prompted fans to ask a couple of rather interesting questions.

