Enrique retires from football

Jose Enrique has decided to call time on his football career at the relatively young age of 31.

The former Valencia, Villarreal, Newcastle and Liverpool left-back, who played for Real Zaragoza last season, has retired as the result of a long-term knee injury.

He told Marca: “I could not play without medication, I did not even train. It was hard, desperate.

“Sometimes I got dizzy in training on so much medication.

“After every game my knee swelled like a ball and I was barely able to walk for three days. Something that was supposed to be for three months ended up turning into two years.

“I saw five doctors in England but they did not get the problem.

“It hurts me, but so many times they told me that it was a psychological problem that I came to believe it.”

Enrique underwent surgery to fix the problem, but admitted he broke down after suffering from terrible pain.

He continued: “I was never the same, it was frustrating,” he said. “I had been playing for three months with a broken meniscus.

“I had to escape to Spain because I could not even walk. I could not compete and I had a terrible time.

“I had an anxiety attack and thought, ‘what the hell is wrong with me?’ I did not understand it.”