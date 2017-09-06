Enrique retires from football

Jose Enrique has decided to call time on his football career at the relatively young age of 31.
The former Valencia, Villarreal, Newcastle and Liverpool left-back, who played for Real Zaragoza last season, has retired as the result of a long-term knee injury.
it comes with a very heavy heart today to announce my retirement from professional football. Its been a very hard decision to take and accept. I would of loved to have played more years at my best level if my body would of let me but all good things have to come to an end and more in football. I just want to say a huge thanks to all of the fans and clubs who have supported me throughout my career. You have been the best! I have been blessed to play for some of the best teams in the world, with some of the best players in the world. these memories will stay with me forever. ❤️⚽️ #thankyou Below is the link to my interview for the Spanish newspaper marca. But you can also find it on sky sports. http://www.marca.com/futbol/premier-league/2017/09/06/59aefff0268e3e003c8b45af.html
He told Marca: “I could not play without medication, I did not even train. It was hard, desperate.
“Sometimes I got dizzy in training on so much medication.
“After every game my knee swelled like a ball and I was barely able to walk for three days. Something that was supposed to be for three months ended up turning into two years.
“I saw five doctors in England but they did not get the problem.
“It hurts me, but so many times they told me that it was a psychological problem that I came to believe it.”
Enrique underwent surgery to fix the problem, but admitted he broke down after suffering from terrible pain.
He continued: “I was never the same, it was frustrating,” he said. “I had been playing for three months with a broken meniscus.
“I had to escape to Spain because I could not even walk. I could not compete and I had a terrible time.
“I had an anxiety attack and thought, ‘what the hell is wrong with me?’ I did not understand it.”