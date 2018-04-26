Arsene Wenger linked to manage clubs

With more than 20 years at the helm of one of the biggest clubs in England, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is now counting down the days before he steps down.

Wenger recently released a statement that he would be leaving the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, ending an era that lasted 22 years.

The Frenchman brought in so much success in the team, winning Premier League titles, FA Cup triumphs and other accolades but his time has come and the 68-year-old has decided to move on with his career.

However, recent reports have revealed that Wenger still plans to manage. There is still the desire to lead a team and with a resume as impressive as his, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a new job.

Here are a few possibilities for the Frenchman once he decides to take over a new club.

THE FRENCH NATIONAL TEAM

Seeing Wenger lead the French national team could work out after the FIFA World Cup. The French side have a lot of stars and are a very capable team, but somehow they always end up short of the lofty expectations.

Current manager Didier Deschamps has been leading the line for the national squad since 2012 and if the World Cup run ends in another disappointment, then the France Football Federation may start looking for a new manager, with Wenger easily one of the choices if he is still available.

Finally, the Frenchman should be comfortable in the job as he’s 68-years-old and coaching the national team will require less travelling and it will be a lighter load for him.

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE

Moving to Asia for a few years may be something to consider for Wenger in the closing stages of his managerial career.

The Chinese Super League appears to be stepping up by trying to lure big named players and managers, and Wenger is as big as they can get.

Having Wenger on a team like Shanghai East Asia or Guangzhou Evergrande FC can certainly help the league in gaining widespread popularity especially with the Western media.

Similar to the vast improvement in Major League Soccer in the United States, having Wenger lead a team in China is certainly going to improve the league as a whole.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Speaking of MLS, the amount of exposure that the United States’ top league is getting is at an all-time high, and bringing in the Frenchman should only benefit their cause.

Since the resurgence of MLS, big-named players like David Beckham, David Villa, Kaka and most recently Zlatan Ibrahimovic have graced the league and now everyone is watching what happens over at the United States.

Maybe this could be the perfect time that Wenger take over as manager of the Los Angeles Galaxy and finally have that relationship with Ibrahimovic?

JUVENTUS

Last but certainly not the least, Wenger can still land a job in one of the big leagues in Europe, most especially in Italy.

He still shared his desire to manage a team, and went further by claiming he would still want to manage a team in Europe. Juventus may be a viable destination for the Frenchman but it will certainly come as a big gamble.

Juve are a strong team constantly battling for the Serie A title. Current manager Massimiliano Allegri has been at the helm since 2014 and his success with the club has resulted in other football giants eyeing his services.

If the 50-year-old decides to leave the Bianconeri at the end of the campaign, it is likely that Wenger gets the nod as he has a lot of experience handling the best players and is not shy about his intentions to lead a big club.

Furthermore, speculations have revealed that Allegri believes “The Old Lady” is looking at the Emirates manager as the perfect replacement for him.