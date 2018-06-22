Van Bommel handed PSV reins

Eredivisie champions PSV have appointed Mark van Bommel as their new head coach following the departure of Phillip Cocu.

After winning his third league title in five seasons at the Philips Stadion, Cocu announced he was leaving his hometown club, and Fenerbahce confirmed his capture on Friday.

Van Bommel succeeds his compatriot on a three-year contract at PSV and will step into his role after 2018 World Cup, where he is serving as assistant to Australia head coach Bert van Marwijk in Russia.

Over 250 PSV appearances, 62 goals ⚽️

🏆 9 trophies Now Mark van Bommel is the new coach @PSV ✍️#UCL pic.twitter.com/LXQkkfX8Fx — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 22, 2018

The 41-year-old played for the Eindhoven outfit for six seasons over two spells and claimed four championship winners’ medals.

“I think I have the experience to meet this new challenge,” Van Bommel said in statement.