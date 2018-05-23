Lozano plays down Everton rumours

PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano insists he is focused on Mexico and the World Cup, not the reports linking him with a move to Everton.

Marcel Brands brought the 22-year-old to the Eredivisie club last year, but he has since left PSV to become Everton’s new director of football, which has led to speculation that he may take Lozano with him in the off-season.

However, the Mexico international has played down the rumours and stated that he is only focused on the upcoming World Cup in Russia and isn’t interested in the distraction of a potential move.

“Brands brought me to PSV, I’m grateful, happy, but I’m not thinking about whether I’m an option [for Everton],” Lozano revealed at a press conference.

“If there is an option to leave we’ll decide what is the best decision for me and my family, but I’m concentrating on the national team.”

Lozano enjoyed a terrific first season at PSV, scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.