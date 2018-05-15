Van Persie extends Feyenoord contract

Feyenoord striker Robin van Persie has extended his deal for another season and says he wants to continue playing until he is 40.

There had been speculation that the former Manchester United star was planning to hang up his boots and retire, however, the player has seemingly done an about turn to quash that speculation.

O N E M O R E Y E A R

V

P@Persie_Official ♥️#Feyenoord pic.twitter.com/XI8SLNszjY — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) May 15, 2018

In the early hours of Tuesday, it was subsequently confirmed that the 34-year-old had signed a new deal with De club aan de Maas, while van Persie says he has plans to keep playing for many more seasons.

Speaking to NOS, he said: “People often ask me when I am going to play the full 90 minutes again but perhaps I will only play 60 or 70 minutes in matches.

“I had other options but I wanted to stay at Feyenoord and I have made this choice pure out of my love of football.

“I wanted to continue my career at Feyenoord and I am really happy with how things have gone the last 5 months and not only in terms of the matches I have played but also how well I have been received by my teammates.

“I want to help particularly my young teammates and give them my experience and I must also compliment them about how they have embraced that and I really enjoy it too.

“I would ideally like to continue playing football until the age of 40.”

In 12 appearances, the former Netherlands star hit seven goals in 2017/18 and helped the side win the KNVB Cup final, as he scored in the 3-0 win over AZ Alkmaar on 22 April.