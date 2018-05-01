Velderman targets Eredivisie return

FC Twente director Erik Velderman says the club want to make an immediate return to the Eredivisie.

The Tukkers’ demotion to the Eerste Divisie was confirmed following their 5-0 defeat to Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

The 2009/10 top-flight champions suffered a dismal 2017/18 season, winning just five games.

Nonetheless, Velderman says a plan is already in place to hopefully ensure their promotion at the earliest opportunity.

Speaking at his press conference, he said: “We want to return to the Eredivisie within a year at any cost.

“We are licking our wounds, but are already working on an action plan, and we will be laying an egg this week about how we are going to cut costs.”

The club have struggled financially in recent seasons with Velderman adding: “We are in talks with financiers, but we also have to talk to KNVB about the intervention of financiers.

“A broadly supported share capital is better than a takeover, with a premise that holds a strong Twente character.”