Van Persie hints at retirement after Dutch Cup win

Veteran Feyenoord striker Robin van Persie has hinted he may be thinking of retirement after scoring in his side's 3-0 Dutch Cup victory over AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United star netted in the triumph with a clever chip from an acute angle, but only lasted just over an hour of play before being substituted.

Nicolai Jorgensen had earlier opened the scoring for De club aan de Maas while Jens Toornstra added the third for the Giovanni van Bronckhorst-coached outfit.

Speaking to FOX Sports after the contest, van Persie revealed he was struggling to handle the physical demands of the professional game.

He said: "In my heart, I would prefer to continue for another five years, but at a given moment I also have to be real. There is another part that is really a struggle for me. I do everything for it, but sometimes it falters.

"I am never pain free. That has to do with my age, I have also had a lot of ticks over the years. I certainly do not want to use that as an excuse, but it is a reality. Sometimes the recovery takes a little longer than you would like.”