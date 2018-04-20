Overmars: Ten Hag can help rebuild Ajax

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has made it clear that the club is pleased with manager Erik Ten Hag and will support him as he rebuilds the team.

The Dutch giants have struggled to keep up with newly-crowned Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven this season and will most likely finish in second position, ahead of AZ Alkmaar.

Ajax has been criticised for not spending enough to close the gap on PSV, and also relying too heavily on young players, but Overmars believes they are making the correct decisions and he has confidence in Ten Hag to get the club back up to the top of Dutch football.

“Of course I look at myself and a hundred percent score does not work: there is sometimes a miss. But if you look at the quality in the team, that is really present. It just did not come true,” Overmars told FOX Sports.

“I often hear people say: capital must be on the field and not in the bank. But there is a huge amount of capital on the field.

“Ajax is giving the opportunity to young people, but that can also cost you points. You always have to look at that critically. Maybe we should get more experience, even if that does not mean everything.

On the manager, he added: “For ten years now, coach Ten Hag does not have to worry about his job. Erik is doing very well and you have to give him the time to build a team. He will also succeed, with our support. He is only three months old.”