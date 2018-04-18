Cocu on Eredivisie title win: These are special moments

Phillip Cocu was delighted to have secured the Eredivisie title this season following PSV Eindhoven’s 3-0 win over Ajax.

Gaston Pereiro (23′), Luuk de Jong (38′) and Steven Bergwijn (54′) were all on target at the Philips Stadion to see PSV win the league with three games to spare.

After the match on Sunday, Cocu spoke to Fox Sports.

“It’s special against a direct competitor. These are special moments, but of course, it’s just about the title. Against whom you win, does not matter that much. But it is still a good time to show it against the direct competitor,” said Cocu.

“The strength of the team was very important. It really has become a team. Everyone goes through the fire for each other. Even in difficult times, because you also encounter them in a season. Nice to experience this.”

And reflecting on his future at the club, Cocu added: “I just have a contract. We are already working on next season. So that just goes on.”