Ajax team bus stopped by angry supporters

Ajax Amsterdam's team bus was reportedly confronted and stopped by angry supporters following Sunday's 3-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven, which secured the Eredivisie title for Boeren.

When the bus departed the Philips Stadion on Sunday for the Amsterdam Arena, a large group of Ajax fans blocked its pathway and despite police being present, supporters were able to confront the team directly about the performance.

According to Voetbal International, the action taken saw Chief Executive Officer and former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar, forced to step into the breach to answer questions from the irate de Godenzonen faithful.

The publication said that van der Sar was asked to resign though he answered that this was not possible. In addition, manager Erik ten Hag and some of the players spoke to fans outside of the vehicle in which they were traveling.

It is said club personnel were left shaken as certain supporters were able to enter the bus to express their frustrations, while police and security officials were unable to intervene.

De Telegraaf also reported that chants of 'Ajax is no longer Ajax' were sung out and demands issued that Morocco attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech must never play for the team again.

Ajax have yet to respond to the incident although it is thought the club will make a statement in the coming days on the matter.