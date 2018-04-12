De Jong eyes up dream title scenario

Luuk de Jong is eyeing a win against rivals Ajax on Sunday that would see PSV Eindhoven claim the Eredivisie title.

Phillip Cocu's side are currently seven points clear of Erik ten Hag's charges with four games of the season to play.

A win would see them crowned champions for the first time since the 2015/16 season and leave Ajax as runners-up for the fourth campaign in a row.

Ahead of the weekend's clash at the Philips Stadion, De Jong told Voetbal International: "Every game that you can become champion is special. But finishing it at home against Ajax is, of course, the dream scenario.”

PSV came from behind to win against AZ last week, with De Jong adding: "After the 2-0 deficit at AZ, this went through my head. That Ajax could come to within one point on Sunday if we would lose. That is not allowed and luckily we quickly put it out of our heads. It does not happen often that you turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 victory. Now we have to be well prepared for the game with Ajax.”

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, meanwhile, hopes that his side can halt PSV's title charge.

He said: "PSV does not have so many points for nothing. We have to look at ourselves. It is our fault that the hole is so big. We need to do something about this on Sunday.

“Yes, it is a championship duel, so it will be a special match anyway.

"They are already celebrating the title almost, with seven points ahead and four matches to go that is not so crazy, but it is up to us to spoil that party.

“We must win, we get nothing at one point."