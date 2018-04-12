De Boer not keen on Heerenveen job

Frank de Boer has ruled out joining Eredivisie side Heerenveen as he considers a club that would be right for him.

The 47-year-old former Ajax, Inter Milan and Crystal Palace manager has been out of work since being sacked by the Eagles following a very brief 10 weeks at the beginning of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

His spell with Inter was also something of a disappointment following an incredible five titles with Ajax.

De Boer says that it is critical he makes the right call when choosing his next club following a few lean years and has ruled out a return to the Dutch top-flight with the Frisians.

Speaking to De Aftrap van RTV Love, De Boer said he wasn’t considering the Heerenveen but is keen to get back into management.

He said: “No, I do not think so.”

He added: “I hope so, but it has to be the right club, which is important at this stage, if you are fired twice quickly, that’s not good for your resume.

“You have to consider which step you will take at which club.

“At the moment there is nothing at all, I have been asked, but not something that I am stuck with.”