PSV starlet reportedly set for Chelsea move

PSV Eindhoven youngster Jayden Braaf is reportedly set to move to Chelsea, with the 15-year-old’s family having confirmed as much to Eindhovens Dagblad.

Braaf’s uncle, Stefano van Delden, has reportedly claimed that a verbal agreement for the transfer has been reached. However, PSV claimed not to have heard from the Blues.

Should Chelsea acquire the youngster’s services, as various reports indicate is set to happen, they will have beaten Manchester City and Ajax to the forward’s signature. Braaf previously represented Ajax and amateur Amsterdam club AFC before joining PSV’s academy in 2014.

He is set to join fellow Dutch youngsters Daishawn Redan and Juan Castillo in the London club’s academy.