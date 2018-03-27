Stroppy Younes banished to Ajax reserves

Amin Younes has been banished to the Ajax reserve side for the remainder of the 2017/18 Eredivisie campaign.

The 24-year-old German international refused to come off the bench when called upon by manager Erik Ten Hag during the 4-1 win over Heerenveen at the beginning of March.

He was subsequently sent to train with Jong Ajax for two weeks, but has now had his punishment seemingly extended.

Ten Hag told the club’s official website: “We still have six games to play and I only want players who are 100% motivated.

“A lot has happened with and around Amin during this season, that will undoubtedly play a role. But he does not give us the feeling that his attention is completely with Ajax.

“Marc and I informed him today that he is training the remaining weeks of this season with Jong Ajax.”

Ten Hag’s side are currently second on the Eredivisie standings, seven points behind leaders PSV, with six games to play.