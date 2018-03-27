Verbeek dismissed by Twente

FC Twente has announced the dismissal of head coach Gertjan Verbeek after just 149 days in charge of the Eredivisie club.

The 55-year-old former Heracles Almelo, Heerenveen, Feyenoord, AZ, FC Nurnberg and VfL Bochum boss leaves Twente bottom of the standings with just 19 points from 28 games.

Gertjan Verbeek weg bij #FCTwente. Marino Pusic maakt het seizoen af. Daarnaast is besloten om aanpassingen door te voeren in de directie. Jan van Halst gaat de rol van commercieel directeur vervullen. Lees hier meer ➡ https://t.co/WYC7Mt8Q2i pic.twitter.com/AYsM2RtUKE — FC Twente (@fctwente) March 26, 2018

Verbeek was appointed as the successor to Rene Hake but has won just once in his 18 Eredivisie matches in charge, alongside two KNVB Beker victories.

Assistant coach Marino Pusic will take charge of the side for the six remaining games of the season.

A statement from the club’s official website read: “The management has decided, in close consultation with the Foundation Board and the Supervisory Board, to say goodbye to Gertjan Verbeek. Marino Pusic completes the season.

“It was also decided to make adjustments to the management. Erik Velderman will immediately assume the role of managing director and Jan van Halst as commercial director. The club is looking for a new technical director.”