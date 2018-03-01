Raiola: Kluivert is a world-class talent

Justin Kluivert’s agent Mino Raiola believes the Ajax Amsterdam youngster should have a contract that fairly reflects he is a target for top European clubs.

The 18-year-old has already been linked with moves to Manchester United, Barcelona, and Manchester City, and Raiola feels his client should, therefore, be given a much-improved contract.

Ajax is in negotiations with Raiola regarding a new deal for Kluivert, whose current contract at the Eredivisie club is due to expire next year, and the player has come under fire from fans who want him to commit himself to a new deal as soon as possible.

“Those people should focus on me. Justin is an Ajax-boy with a big Ajax-heart and would prefer to stay,” Raiola told De Telegraaf.

“The conversations are progressing well and there are no wrinkles in the water, but I have a duty to deal with them very carefully.

“At Ajax, Justin is playing for a small contract at the moment, and there is a lot of interest for him, an exceptional amount and the biggest clubs, and you have to take those sounds seriously because we are dealing with one of the greatest talents in the world.”