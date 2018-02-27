Van Bronckhorst: Feyenoord lacked conviction

Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits they deserved to lose against PSV because his team lacked determination.

The Rotterdam giants were dealt a 3-1 defeat at home, after Santiago Arias, Steven Bergwijn and Gaston Pereiro found the back of the hosts’ net.

In January, they hosted PSV in the KNVB Beker quarter-finals and managed to pull off a comfortable 2-0 victory, making the Eredivisie defeat on Sunday that much more difficult for Van Bronckhorst to understand.

“Then [in the cup game] we started with passion and heart, with a real will to win,” he told the club’s official website.

“That was not at all the case on Sunday. We made the wrong decisions, gave the ball away a lot and did not grow into the game. PSV deserved to take a 2-0 lead in that phase. We deserved to lose.

“In the second half we did start how we can. I wonder how that is possible. We made a match of it for a while, but after the third goal you know it’s going to be really tough.”