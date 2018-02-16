Van Bronckhorst set for Feyenoord stay

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been backed by Feyenoord director Jan de Jong to enjoy a long and successful stay with the Eredivisie club.

The 43-year-old former Barcelona and Feyenoord star steered De club aan de Maas to their first league title since 1999 last season.

He also claimed the KNVB Cup in 2016 and the Johan Cruyff Shield in 2017.

This season though Feyenoord are in fourth place, some 22 points adrift of league leaders PSV.

But ahead of facing Heracles on Sunday, De Jong says he hopes Van Bronckhorst will emulate Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger by remaining at the club for many years to come.

Speaking to AD, De Jong said: “We at Feyenoord simply have full confidence in Van Bronckhorst. His functioning is no problem at this time. As a person and as a trainer, we are really satisfied with him.

“It is easy to say that Van Bronckhorst is not a good trainer because he loses matches. That’s not how we look at Feyenoord. That is the difference between acting to the issues of the day or expressing confidence in the trainer. We stand behind our trainer. The latter is also very much the merit of Martin van Geel.

“It is not a vision for eternity, do not get me wrong. But we want to be a club, like for example Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. That policy is a good example. Of course, we did not get enough points, but Feyenoord wants to be a club that wants to work longer with a trainer because we do not believe that a trainer change delivers something. ”