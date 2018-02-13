Kluivert: England move appeals to me

Young Ajax winger Justin Kluivert admits he would find it difficult to turn down a move to the Premier League, while Barcelona are also intriguing.

The 18-year-old, who is the son of former Dutch star Patrick Kluivert, has impressed for the Eredivisie giants this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 19 league games.

Kluivert has reportedly drawn the attention of Europe’s top clubs, and he appears to be open to making a move, depending on how good the offer is.

“If you get a nice offer, you never know,” the teenager told Helden. “England appeals to me: Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United are nice clubs where I can see myself playing in a few years.

“Everywhere I go abroad they know my father, and I’m often asked: ‘Come to Barcelona, I’ll give a tour of Camp Nou’.

“I really wanted to go to Barcelona instead of Real Madrid. Barcelona is in my heart, but who am I to say no to Real Madrid?”