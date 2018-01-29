Steijn thrilled with Venlo’s points tally

VVV Venlo manager Maurice Steijn is delighted that his team have been able to collect 26 points from 20 Eredivisie games this season.

Steijn's side earned promotion to the top flight by winning the second tier last term and have exceeded expectations thus far as they sit in 10th position, 10 points clear of the bottom three.

"I sometimes have to pinch myself when I look at the Eredivisie table. I do not look specifically at what place we are in but how many points we have accumulated. Nobody expected us to get 26 points at this stage of the season including me," he told the NOS.

"What has managed to help us make such a good impression in the Eredivisie this season is that we managed to keep our title-winning side from last season intact.

"We brought in a few new players that have performed well. We know as a team how we want to play and if one player replaces another in the team then he knows what is expected of him.

"We leave nothing to chance and we work as a collective unit. The challenge for us is to keep in going until the end of the season. My players know their qualities and also their limitations too.

"We also have the lowest budget in the Eredivisie and the smallest squad too. But those types of statistics do not mean that you finish in last place as we proved that last season in the Jupiler League too when we became champions.

"Our current situation is a combination of policy and vision, style of play and keeping the right players together. This recipe helps us to go a long way."

Venlo are unbeaten in their last four league games, winning three and drawing one. The edged out NAC Breda 1-0 away from home on Saturday.