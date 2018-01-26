Younes expects Napoli deal soon

Ajax winger Amin Younes is looking forward to his move to Napoli as he hopes to wrap up a deal in January rather than make the move as a free agent in June.

The five-cap Germany international is reportedly on the cusp of a €5m transfer to the Serie A side, his preferred destination for an immediate move despite his contract with the Eredivisie giants set to expire at the end of the season.

“I am very happy, this is a dream come true for me,” Younes told Tuttomercatoweb.

“We had some very intense moments in the negotiations. Ajax didn’t want to lose me in January, so the rumours of my possible transfer to another club were pleasing, but from the first moment I always thought of Napoli.

“This is the ideal club for my characteristics and my ambitions. The Ajax fans are and will always remain in my heart, because they always treated me with great affection.

“I expect from Napoli what everyone in the world knows and appreciates about this marvellous city, its people and the fans: cordiality, passion and folklore. I am of Libyan origin and I think they share a lot with my culture.

“I will give my all, aware that my role can make an impact even when coming off the bench and a single moment can turn things around.

“I have always given my best when part of a squad that had big objectives. Napoli have many and I can’t wait to help this city reach them.”

Younes has scored one goal in nine Eredivisie appearances this season, having scored three from 29 in the last campaign.