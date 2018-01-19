Van Persie returns to Feyenoord

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has signed a deal with Dutch giants Feyenoord, 14 years after leaving the club.

The 34-year-old re-joins the side where he first started his career on a free transfer from Turkey’s Fenerbahce, and he will now ply his trade in the Eredivisie.

In 78 appearances for De club aan de Maas he hit 22 goals before joining Arsenal in 2004. The striker then spent eight prolific seasons with the Gunners and managed 132 strikes in 278 matches.

His later stint at Manchester United brought 58 goals in 105 games as he helped the Red Devils to the Premier League title in 2012/13. His previous spell at Fenerbahce also saw plenty of goals and success.

The outfit from Rotterdam are managed by van Persie’s former Holland teammate Giovanni van Bronckhorst, and are currently in fifth in the Dutch top flight. Feyenoord’s official Twitter account welcomed his return by simply saying, “Welcome home, Robin!”