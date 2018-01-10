Kluivert wants to follow in father’s footsteps

Ajax Amsterdam winger Justin Kluivert says he will be like his father and etch his name into European football history during his career.

It’s a bold statement made by the 18-year-old academy graduate who’s embarking on his first full season with the Eredivisie giants.

However, his rapid progress within the senior team has made scouts from Europe’s elite club’s flock to the Amsterdam Arena in recent weeks.

“I want to keep the Kluivert name high,” he told Algemeen Dagblad. “Everyone knows the name. That must motivate you.

“I’m going to the top like my father. Maybe it will be a bit less, maybe better. I don’t find it irritating, though. He just makes me proud. It’s nice to have a father like that. He has been on the ride.”

While the teenager is fully aware he’s yet to achieve anything in the game, he’s set himself a target of breaking into the national team in 2018.

“I’m 18 years old and only just starting. Everything is different now. Opponents get to know you and I get covered twice as much. I see it as a compliment.

“At the beginning of the season, I had a lesser period. Then, I was thinking too much, while I must play to my own style. If I keep doing that, I hope that this year I can debut for the Netherlands, just like my dad.”

Kluivert has scored five goals and registered two assists in 11 league starts this season.