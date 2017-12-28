Ten Hag handed the reins at Ajax

Ajax Amsterdam have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new head coach after sacking Marcel Keizer and his coaching staff last week.

The 47-year-old FC Utrecht boss, who has also assisted at FC Twente and PSV Eindhoven ahead of managing Go Ahead Eagles and FC Bayern München II, joins the club following the clear-out that included long-time coaches Dennis Bergkamp and Hennie Spijkerman.

NEWS | #Ajax have named Erik ten Hag as new head coach. He has signed a 2,5 year contract at the club. Welcome, Erik! More information later.#WelkomErik pic.twitter.com/gkpXEsSg2S — AFC Ajax (English) (@AFCAjax_EN) December 28, 2017

The technical team were dismissed after the KNVB-Pokal defeat by FC Twente, with Ajax also out of European competition this season, although they are second on the Eredivisie standings, just five points behind leaders PSV.

Ten Hag, who is poised to sign a two-and-a-half year deal, takes over from Michael Reiziger, who had been appointed as interim coach.