Advocaat: We must stay up this season

Dick Advocaat is convinced that Sparta Rotterdam will avoid relegation from the Eredivisie this season.

The highly experienced Dutchman, who has coached at numerous clubs and countries over the years, including the Netherlands, PSV, Rangers, Borussia Mönchengladbach, South Korea and Russia, to name but a few, was unveiled by Sparta on Monday.

Advocaat replaced Alex Pastoor, who left the six-time Eredivisie side in 17th place on the standings.

Speaking after being unveiled; having signed a short-term deal until the end of the season, Advocaat revealed he was dismayed by recent results.

He said: "I am not going to lie. I was shocked by the manner of Sparta Rotterdam’s last two defeats against Feyenoord and FC Groningen because the team appeared to be empty and dead on their feet."

The 70-year-old added: "There is no point speculating on names to bring in January. We must look at who wants to come to Sparta Rotterdam but I do believe it is a challenge for many players to come and play for Sparta Rotterdam.

“We are going to change things and maybe some players will not like that. We are going to change our style of play although it is not important how we play it’s now important to win games and get results.

“One thing is for sure we must stay up this season and we will. I am convinced about that.”