Advocaat takes over at Sparta Rotterdam

Former Netherlands head coach Dick Advocaat has made a sensational return to football with Eredivisie strugglers Sparta Rotterdam.
The oldest professional football club in the country are currently in 17th place after the 7-0 thrashing to Feyenoord last week – which saw Alex Pastoor lose his job.
With only 11 points on the board and four points away from safety, the 70-year-old has been tasked to save the club he represented as a player in the '80s.
And at the age of 70, with over 30 years of managerial experience, the arrival of the former Zenit Saint Petersburg boss provides De Kasteelheren with a real sense of optimism.
De Rood-Witte Gladiatoren take on Vitesse on the 16th of January at Het Kasteel – as their first fixture in the second-half of the Eredivisie campaign.