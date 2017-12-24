Cocu praises PSV’s mature display

PSV Eindhoven coach Phillip Cocu praised the way his side battled back from a goal down to beat Vitesse 2-1 on Saturday.

Tim Matavz had opened the scoring for the visitors to the Philips Stadion on 32 minutes. The lead though was relatively short-lived, with Daniel Schwaab levelling on 43 minutes before Hirving Lozano scored what proved to be the winner, with 53 minutes on the clock.

After the match, Cocu hailed a "mature display" from the Eredivisie leaders.

He told the club's official website: "We put on a mature display and kept calm when we were a goal down.

"Apart from the shock defeat against Osijek (in the Europa League in July), we are happy with the first part of the season."

PSV captain Marco van Ginkel, meanwhile, said: "0-1 served as a wake-up call. But we fought back and it was all square at half-time.

"And the second goal, soon after the break, was scored at a very appropriate moment.

"I won’t say that it was our best performance ever, but we certainly had our moments tonight.”

Alé Alé aléééé! #PSVVIT A post shared by PSV (@psv) on Dec 23, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

The win saw PSV extend their home winning run to twenty games, with Cocu adding: "It’s a remarkable series, but actually I am not one to pay much attention to data and statistics. But it shows we’ve made the Philips Stadion a fortress.

"And now we are going to enjoy a nice break.”

PSV are back in action in the Florida Cup against Corinthians and Fluminense on the 10th and 12th of January 2018 before taking on Heracles in the Eredivisie on the 21st of January.