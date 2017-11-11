Ajax want artificial grass banned

Ajax Amsterdam have once again called for the KNVB to ban artificial surfaces for the next two years after talks at the general meeting of shareholders.

Leaders of the Dutch giants have often voiced their opinion over the use of astro turf for Eredivisie fixtures and training with PEC Zwolle, Excelsior, Heracles Almelo, ADO Den Haag, VVV-Venlo, Sparta Rotterdam and Roda JC all using the cost effective pitch.

De Joden have made a strong signal to the clubs by stating they will not loan any players to the seven clubs mentioned.

According to reports of Dutch media, Marc Overmars confirmed the rumours at the club’s annual shareholder meeting where they mentioned the injury troubles the grass creates.

Ajax also claimed the style of football that the KNVB wants to implement on the league club’s for the growth of the national team is not suitable on ‘fake grass.’