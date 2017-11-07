Van Ginkel and Cocu play down favorites tag

PSV manager Phillip Cocu and midfielder Marco van Ginkel both claim that the team's eight-point lead in the Eredivisie means nothing at this stage.

Following the 4-3 victory over FC Twente on Sunday, Cocu's side opened up a big lead over rivals Ajax, AZ and PEC Zwolle.

However, captain Van Ginkel was quick to play down any title favourites tag this early into the 2017/18 campaign.

"Of course we are happy to have collected a fair number of points but we should not be carried away. We have not won anything yet," the Dutchman said after scoring his seventh goal of the season.

Meanwhile, Cocu was simply pleased De Boeren were able to maintain their composure to take advantage of their rivals slip-ups over the weekend and cited team morale as a key contributor to their excellent form.

"Lady Luck was on our side but we had the right attitude to win the game," he told the club's official website. "We had the absolute desire to take all three points and fought until the final whistle as we wanted to capitalise on Ajax's and Feyenoord's dropping points. And maybe you can enforce your luck.

"We are delighted to continue our bright start to the campaign. We are using team chemistry to increase our performance."