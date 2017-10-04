Feyenoord announce record profits

Eredivisie champions Feyenoord have announced that last season was the most profitable in their history, standing at a total of 6.2 million euros.

After winning their first league title since 1999, De Stadionclub's revenue streams increased due to participation in the UEFA Champions League and club merchandise sales skyrocketed.

"The profit from operations and transfers helped Feyenoord to increase equity again, continuing the positive results posted over the past five seasons," read a statement on the club's official website.

"Equity increased from 19.8 million euros at the beginning of the financial year to 24 million euros at 30 June 2017.

"At 68.7 million euros, sales throughout last season were the highest in the club's history. The rise in sales, which were 60.6 million euros the previous season, was primarily due to the club's participation in the UEFA Europa League and the associated match revenue."