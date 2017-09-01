Drinkwater leaves Leicester, signs Chelsea deal

Chelsea completed their move for Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater late on transfer deadline day after prolonged negotiations over his valuation.

The transfer appeared to depend on the Foxes signing Adrien Silva from Sporting Lisbon and at 1:30am both clubs were able to confirm that Drinkwater had penned a five-year deal with the Premier League champions, with Leicester confident they had secured Silva.

'It has been a long journey to get here but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies.’ #WelcomeDrinks pic.twitter.com/mXoAnZs2mD — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 1, 2017

Drinkwater’s eventual transfer fee is reportedly £35million, while Silva is set for a £22m move to Leicester.

A club statement read: “Leicester City wishes to express its gratitude to Danny for his contribution to the team’s achievements over the past five years, as he leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the club.”

Meanwhile, Drinkwater told Chelsea’s official website: “I’m delighted to be a Chelsea player and can’t wait to get started. It has been a long journey to get here but I am very happy and am looking forward to helping the club win more trophies.”