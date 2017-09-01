Dortmund delight at Sancho signing

Borussia Dortmund have expressed their excitement at the capture of England U17 striker Jadon Sancho from Manchester City.

The 17-year-old former Watford youth, who was yet to make the step up to the City first side, has signed a long-term contract with the eight-time German champions.

The highly-rated teenager will take the shirt previously worn by Ousmane Dembele.

👋 Herzlich willkommen beim BVB, Jadon #Sancho! #borussiadortmund #dortmund #bvb #transfer #sancho #deadlineday @sanchooo10 A post shared by Borussia Dortmund (@bvb09) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

A brief statement from Dortmund Sporting Director Michael Zorc read: “We’re delighted that Jadon Sancho, who is at present one of the hottest prospects in European football, wants to and will play for Borussia Dortmund.

“We’re convinced that we’ll be able to help this very young player to further develop his game and to make him into a valuable addition to our team in the medium-term.”

With Sancho reportedly growing frustrated with a lack of a route to the first team, he made enquired about an exit, with Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea just a few of a number of clubs said to be interested in his services.

After completing his move, Sancho write on his Twitter account: “It’s been an eventful two and a half years, with many special moments. It was a difficult decision but the time is right for a new challenge where I can start to fulfil my potential.

“I want to thank everyone at Manchester City FC, the coaches and staff that have contributed to my development, my team mates and of course the awesome Manchester City fans who have always supported me. I move with great memories.”